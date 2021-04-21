European Super League: All six Premier League teams withdraw from competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

All six Premier League teams involved in the European Super League (ESL) have now withdrawn from the competition, BBC Sport reports.

Manchester City were the first club to pull out after Chelsea had signalled their intent to do so by preparing documentation to withdraw.

The other four sides - Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham - have all now followed suit.

Italian side Inter Milan are also set to withdraw as they no longer wish to be involved with the project.

BBC Sport understands bosses at the Serie A club are preparing for their exit following Tuesday night's dramatic developments.

The 12-team Super League, set up by the seven afore-mentioned teams and Spain's Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid and Italy's AC Milan and Juventus was announced on Sunday to widespread condemnation.

"Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure put on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations," the ESL said on Wednesday, adding it was "convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change".

In an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said the remaining clubs will "press ahead" and the project still had "a 100% chance of being a success".,

"Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is insisting on the idea of keeping the group together to push for change," says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

"Barcelona say they agreed to the ESL, but only if the Season Ticket Holders Assembly approve it, which could be their way out."

Balague also says Atletico Madrid are meeting on Wednesday morning to review their position.

News.Az