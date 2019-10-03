European Union and CoE implement two projects worth EUR 1.6 mln in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union and the Council of Europe have presented two projects in Baku.

Report informs that the financing of projects (2019-2021) will amount to 1.6 million euros, they are implemented as part of the second phase of the Partnership for Good Governance (PGGII) and aim at assisting Azerbaijani authorities with further strengthening institutional capacities to fight and prevent corruption, as well as supporting the judicial reform

“Goal 2020 under the Eastern Partnership Program includes ensuring the effectiveness of the judicial system and preventing money laundering. Thus, the countries of the program and the EU agreed to achieve related goals by the end of next year ... The program of Partnership for Good Governance occupies an important place in Azerbaijan-EU relations. It is also included in the clauses of the New Agreement and the Eastern Partnership program," said the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, speaking at the presentation of the new joint project of the European Union and the Council of Europe within the framework of the Partnership for Good Governance program.

According to Zoltán Hernyes, the head of the Council of Europe’s office in Azerbaijan, the program also means holding meetings of beneficiaries in Baku in order to monitor the implementation of national projects, as well as consider new proposals.

CoE Coordinator for the Partnership for Good Governance program Arkadi Sytine emphasized that these programs will give impetus to national reforms. He also noted the need to bring programs to a more inclusive level, which would benefit every citizen.

