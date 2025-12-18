Europe’s market revival bets hinge on German spending push

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hopes for a “Make Europe Great Again” trade revival are increasingly resting on Germany’s ability to deliver on its promised spending surge, investors say, after European markets lost momentum against the United States in the second half of 2025.

European stocks initially outperformed U.S. markets earlier this year as Germany loosened fiscal rules, defence spending rose, and U.S. tariffs dented confidence in American assets. But as tariff fears eased, Europe slipped back into its familiar pattern of lagging Wall Street, while the euro stalled below its recent highs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Investors now see Germany — the EU’s largest economy — as the key catalyst for a sustained European comeback. Berlin’s decision to overhaul borrowing rules in March raised expectations of a boost to infrastructure and defence investment. However, much of the extra spending has so far gone to social and day-to-day costs rather than growth-enhancing infrastructure.

Market participants warn execution risks remain high, with Germany’s growth outlook for 2026 recently downgraded by leading economic institutes. European equities continue to trade at a deep discount to U.S. peers, reflecting scepticism over whether promised stimulus will translate into stronger earnings.

A peace deal or ceasefire in Ukraine could also lift sentiment, easing energy costs and reviving capital flows, though analysts say the impact would likely be uneven across sectors.

For now, investors say the bar for Europe is low. If Germany delivers tangible investment results in 2026, inflows could return — but without clear progress, Europe is likely to remain in the shadow of U.S. markets and the AI-driven American growth story.

News.Az