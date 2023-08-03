Europe's natural gas prices rose by 6%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gas prices have reached 327 US dollars for 1000 cubes meters in auctions held today in Europe, News.az reports.

Prices for August futures amounted to 326,9 dollars on July 26 in comparison to the previous counting price (308,5 dollars) in TTF (The Netherlands` "Title Transfer Facility" – Europe`s most liquid virtual sales center) index, making it a 6% increase.

It must be noted that Europe’s gas prices have increased to the maximum record price of 3900 dollars a couple times during the day in March 7 last year.

News.Az