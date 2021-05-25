Eurovision winner cleared of drug use by broadcaster
The lead singer of the Italian glam rock band which won the Eurovision Song Contest has been cleared of drug use, BBC reports.
It follows an investigation and negative drug test, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) says.
Damiano David denied taking cocaine following online speculation after footage showed him leaning over a table during the grand final on Saturday.
"No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed," the EBU said in a statement.