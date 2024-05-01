Eurozone annual inflation at 2.4% in April

+ ↺ − 16 px

The annual inflation rate in the euro area was at 2.4% in April, unchanged from March, Eurostat said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Services had the highest impact on the rate in April, rising 3.7%, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco with 2.8%, and non-energy industrial goods with 0.9%.

Energy prices dropped 0.6% in the month on a yearly basis.

Among member states, Belgium posted the highest price increase with 4.9%, followed by Croatia with 4.7%, and Austria and Spain, both 3.4%.

Finland posted the lowest rate of 0.6% in the month, followed by Italy with 1%, and Latvia with 1.1%.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the single currency – the euro – while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

