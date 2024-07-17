Eurozone inflation rate in June confirmed at 2.5%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The eurozone's annual consumer inflation rate in June eased to 2.5% as initially estimated, according to a second reading released on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The figure was down from 2.6% in May, Eurostat data showed.Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, was stable at 2.9% in June compared to the prior month.The cost of energy rose 0.2% year-on-year in June, down from a 0.3% hike in May, while food inflation dipped to a three-year low of 1.6% in June, versus 1.9%.Annual inflation in the EU also cooled to 2.6% in the month.The lowest annual rates were seen in Finland (0.5%), Italy (0.9%), and Lithuania (1.0%), while the highest were recorded in Belgium (5.4%), Romania (5.3%), Spain and Hungary (both 3.6%).On a monthly basis, the eurozone's consumer price index rose 0.2% in May, matching the flash reading.The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the single currency – the euro – while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

