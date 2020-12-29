Yandex metrika counter

EU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies, Reuters reports. 

“We’ve delivered an orderly Brexit,” Barnier told Franceinfo radio. The last-gasp deal clinched a week before the year-end deadline brought “a little stability,” he added.

Barnier said there were still some elements to define in the EU’s future relationship with Britain, including on foreign policy cooperation.


