EU's Barnier says not enough progress in Brexit talks
- 13 Oct 2020 15:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Tuesday there was some but “by far” not sufficient progress in trade talks with Britain, Reuters reports.
An EU diplomat who followed Michel Barnier’s comments to 27 national EU affairs ministers on Tuesday, told Reuters when asked about the chief negotiator’s message:
“There is some movement here and there, but it is not sufficient by far. Level playing field, fishery and enforcement measures remain the key controversial issues.”