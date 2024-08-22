EU’s Borrell urges lifting restrictions on Ukraine using donated weapons to hit Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell urged the removal of restrictions on Ukraine using donated weapons to hit targets inside Russia.

“Ukraine’s Kursk offensive is a severe blow to Russian President Putin’s narrative,” Borrell posted on X.“Lifting restrictions on the use of capabilities vs the Russian military involved in aggression against Ukraine, in accordance with international law, would have several important effects: strengthen Ukrainian self defence by ending Russia’s sanctuary for its attacks and bombardments of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure; save lives and reduce destruction in Ukraine, and help advance peace efforts,” Borrell stated.Kyiv is pushing hard for donors to lift restrictions on using long-range weapons to hit targets inside Russia — a ban imposed by countries like the U.S. and the U.K. out of fear of crossing Russian leader Vladimir Putin's red lines."If our partners lifted all restrictions on long-range capabilities, Ukraine would not need to physically enter the Kursk region," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this week.

News.Az