EU's foreign policy chief tests positive for coronavirus

EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has tested positive for coronavirus and is under quarantine.

Borrell confirmed this on Sunday afternoon, News.Az reports.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the Spanish diplomat said on Twitter.

Borrell has indicated that he will keep quarantine in accordance with the relevant rules and procedures.

“I feel fine,” he added.

News.Az