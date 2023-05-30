EU’s Michel says he looks forward to continuing discussions on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization in Moldova

President of the European Council Charles Michel said he is looking forward to continuing discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization in Moldova, News.Az reports.

“Looking forward to continuing discussions on ARM AZ normalization with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Chisinău,” Charles Michel tweeted.

“Essential to reconfirm respect for each other’s sovereignty & territorial integrity, & to advance on border delimitation, also to reduce risks in border areas,” he added.

News.Az