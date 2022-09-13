EU’s Michel says reports of fighting on Armenia-Azerbaijan border ‘extremely worrying’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reports about fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are extremely worrying, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Need a complete and sustainable ceasefire. There is no alternative to peace and stability - and there is no alternative to diplomacy to ensure that,” Michel noted.

During the night of September 12, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

At night, the sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces using the mountainous terrain of the area and the existing ravine gaps mined the territories and supply roads between the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units in different directions.

A confrontation occurred as a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units in order to immediately suppress these actions.

The Armenian armed forces stationed in the directions of Basarkechar, Istisu, Garakilsa and Gorus settlements using various caliber weapons and mortars subjected to intensive fire some positions, shelters and strongholds of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin regions. As a result, there were losses among the military personnel, the military infrastructure was damaged.

The Azerbaijan Army Units deployed in these directions took decisive retaliatory measures in order to suppress provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces and military threats to the territory and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, to ensure the safety of the military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure work in the territory of Kalbajar and Lachin regions.

Necessary measures were taken to suppress the firing points of the Armenian armed forces and to prevent the expansion of the scale of the confrontation.

There are losses among the manpower and combat equipment of the Armenian armed forces involved in sabotage operations.

News.Az