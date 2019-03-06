EU’s Mogherini advocates Armenian PM’s full engagement in Karabakh talks without preconditions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini advocated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan’s full engagement in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict talks without preconditions, said a message on the website of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

“High Representative Mogherini and Prime Minister Pashinyan took stock of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in light of recent contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan. High Representative Mogherini advocated Prime Minister Pashinyan’s full engagement in negotiations without preconditions, under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” reads the message.

News.Az

