EU’s Ursula von der Leyen calls for oil embargo on Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed an oil embargo on Russia.

On Wednesday, she presented the details of the bloc’s sixth sanctions package targeting Russia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Speaking at the European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg, France, Ursula von der Leyen said that the commission proposes a complete import ban on all Russian oil seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined.

She admitted that the sanctions would hit hard EU member states that are strongly dependent on Russian oil, but she stressed that “we simply have to do it.”

