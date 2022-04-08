EU's von der Leyen and Borrell arrive in Kyiv (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger arrived in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, on Friday, News.Az reports.

During their visit, Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“In Ukraine with Ursula von der Leyen and we’re ready to discuss our proposals for helping Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Denys Shmyhal. To help getting EU perspective by creating a reform team. To offer options for transporting grains, including wheat & to increase the use of Slovakia’s humanitarian hub,” Heger tweeted.

News.Az