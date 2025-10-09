EU’s von der Leyen welcomes Gaza deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal.

In a post on X, she praised the efforts of the US, Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye in “achieving this breakthrough”, News.Az reports.

“I’m also encouraged by the support of the Government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.”

“Now, all parties must fully uphold the terms of the agreement. All hostages must be released safely. A permanent ceasefire must be established. The suffering must end,” she wrote.

“The EU will continue to support the swift and safe delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. And when the time comes, we will be ready to help with recovery and reconstruction. Today’s opportunity should be seized. It’s the opportunity to forge a credible political path toward lasting peace and security. A path firmly anchored in the two-state solution,” the EU leader added.

