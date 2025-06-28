Evacuation of foreign citizens of Iranian origin to Azerbaijan completed

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of foreign citizens of Iranian origin was successfully evacuated to Azerbaijan as part of a recent humanitarian operation.

The evacuation was conducted at the “Astara” border checkpoint, adhering to international humanitarian standards. The evacuees completed documentation, border, and medical screenings before safely entering Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing local media.

The evacuees expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government and people for their care and hospitality. Transportation was arranged for their travel to Baku, and the evacuation of citizens from other countries continues.

Several foreign governments have requested Azerbaijan’s assistance to facilitate the transit of their citizens from Iran through Azerbaijan to return to their home countries.

News.Az