Evacuation of foreign nationals from Iran continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The evacuation of foreign nationals continues through the "Astara" state border checkpoint.

Citizens of the U.S., China, Australia, Vietnam, and other countries have been successfully evacuated in accordance with international humanitarian procedures. After completing the necessary document checks, they entered the territory of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Special transport vehicles were allocated to ensure the safe movement of the evacuees, who were then transported toward Baku.

The evacuated individuals expressed their gratitude for the support provided by the Azerbaijani side. The evacuation process for foreign nationals is continuing in a coordinated and organized manner.

Several foreign countries have appealed to the Azerbaijani government, requesting assistance in facilitating the return of their citizens from Iran by allowing transit passage through Azerbaijan’s territory.

News.Az