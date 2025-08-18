Even though Ethereum surged 20% high-powered crypto presales are pulling the real crypto whales away from the crowd

Ethereum’s 20% surge isn’t where the biggest moves are happening! High-powered crypto presales are drawing real whales toward early-stage opportunities.

The crypto presales world is exploding, and while Ethereum’s 20%+ surge grabs headlines, the real action is happening behind the scenes. Whales are quietly funneling millions into early-stage projects, chasing opportunities that could dwarf even Ethereum rally gains.

From fast Layer 2 solutions on Bitcoin to meme-fueled tokens challenging the mainstream, these presales are not just speculative; they’re shaping the next frontier of crypto dominance. Savvy investors know that catching them early could mean massive rewards.

As the market shifts focus, understanding where the smart money moves becomes essential for anyone tracking the Ethereum surge.

Ethereum rally signals renewed market strength

Ethereum surged 8.06% over the last 24 hours to $4,642, surpassing Bitcoin and altcoins. This Ethereum surge is fueled by whale accumulation, record ETF inflows, and bullish technicals nearing 2021 highs. Ethereum’s price is up by 27% compared to a week ago.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The network’s growing activity and increasing DeFi usage show that Ethereum is not just rallying in price, but strengthening as a platform with real adoption momentum.

A sneak peek into the presales outperforming Ethereum

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Fastest Layer 2 Built on Bitcoin, Using the Solana Virtual Machine

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Built on the Unshakable Conviction of Being Better and Bigger Than DOGE

TOKEN6900 ($T6900) – Among the Crypto Presales for True Believers in the Power of Absurdity

Snorter ($SNORT) – A Solana-Based Telegram Trading Bot With a Mission to Find Meme Coins With 100x Potential

Beyond the Ethereum surge: High-powered crypto presales

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The fastest Layer 2 built on Bitcoin, using the Solana virtual machine

Bitcoin Hyper promises a radically different L2 future created for speed, designed to be the fastest Layer 2 built on Bitcoin, as it uses the Solana Virtual Machine. $HYPER is required for dApp interactions, transaction payments on Layer 2, and smart contract execution, and will soon carry governance capabilities. It offers a unique bridge between Bitcoin dominance and the altcoin rise.

This isn’t just a growth engine for Bitcoin, but also a token ecosystem where $HYPER provides substantial utility. After the DAO launches, the token will also offer governance, providing holders a direct say in Bitcoin Hyper’s future direction. $HYPER shows how crypto presales can attract serious attention.

The presale has hit the $9M mark in just two months, and its pace is only accelerating as talk of an incoming altcoin season heats up. Speaking of crypto whales investing in presale tokens: a recent whale purchased $150K worth of tokens on Tuesday alone. Right now, $HYPER is priced at $0.012675.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper presale now.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Built on the unshakable conviction of being better and bigger than DOGE

Maxi Doge is another standout in crypto presales as Dogecoin’s ultra-ripped, caffeine-fueled cousin. $MAXI, its native token, is a muscle-bound, meme-powered lifestyle asset built on gym pumps, green candles, and the unshakable conviction of being better and bigger than DOGE.

It is an ERC-20 token with a hard cap of $15,760,176.This is where big investors are moving now, as it embodies the essence of the GameStop rebellion within the realm of memes, but this time, it is taking place in the cryptocurrency space.

This high-reward token could be framed as the newcomer with potential to outpace ETH. $MAXI’s presale reflects how meme tokens can pull whales even amid an Ethereum surge. It has raised over $805,000 to date, and $MAXI is currently worth $0.0002515.

Visit the Maxi Doge presale now.

TOKEN6900 ($T6900) – Among the crypto presales for true believers in the power of absurdity

Those who share the unshakable core principles of SPX, PEPE, and DOGE, which also support the purity of absurdity, are thrilled to hear about TOKEN6900. It provides nothing at all, but then again, neither does SPX6900, and that didn’t prevent it from reaching $2.27 last month before dropping to $1.78.

In contrast to those who pretend to provide utility, the token taps into the power of 69, embracing cultural significance, bold humor, and tangible impact. Currently, $T6900 is valued at $0.00695, whereas its last presale price will be $0.007125, highlighting why Ethereum rally vs crypto presale gains often favors presale entry. Holders can also stake it and receive rewards with a 34% APY.

This Crypto Presale Could Make MILLIONAIRES. Token6900 Is Exploding!

Visit the TOKEN6900 presale now.

Snorter ($SNORT) – A Solana-Based Telegram Trading Bot With a Mission to Find Meme Coins With 100x Potential

Snorter is one of the top crypto presales and a Solana-based Telegram trading bot. Its mission is to find meme coins with 100x potential. The project offers honeypot detection that filters out malicious contracts, as well as MEV protection that secures entries from front-running. After Snorter's DAO is activated, the token will also provide governance power.

The platform features Snorter the aardvark as its mascot, blending authentic trading capabilities with the captivating charm of meme culture.

Another impressive aspect of this project is the low fees of only 0.85%. Its ongoing presale has secured over $3 million in funding. At the moment, interested investors can buy $SNORT for only $0.1011.

Visit the Snorter presale now.

Don’t Miss Out on the Crypto Presales Pulling the Real Crypto Whales Away From the Crowd

Ethereum may be grabbing attention with its 20%+ rally, but the sharpest gains are in crypto presales, where whales are making their moves. Projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, T6900, and Snorter reveal how strategic presales can outperform traditional rallies, providing utility, governance, and massive upside potential.

Observing the Ethereum surge confirms that even major coins are not capturing where the real growth is happening. Investors focusing on early-stage crypto opportunities are positioning themselves for outsized rewards as these presales gain momentum.

