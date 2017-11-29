Event dedicated to Azerbaijan held at Saddleback College of California

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saddleback College of California hosted on November 21, 2017, a lecture by Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev.

In his presentation, Aghayev spoke about Azerbaijan’s history, rich cultural heritage, its geostrategic location, as well as its steady development and modernization as an independent nation since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Azerbaijan's Consulate General in Los Angeles has told News.Az.

The diplomat mentioned that the Azerbaijani people established in 1918 the first secular parliamentary republic in the Muslim world, and that the ethnic and religious tolerance was one of the guiding principles of this Republic. Consul General Aghayev stated that thanks to tireless efforts by Azerbaijan’s leadership, today all religious communities in Azerbaijan continue to enjoy strong interfaith harmony and acceptance, and Muslims, Christians, Jews and other communities live together in peace, dignity and mutual respect in the country.

Consul General also informed the attendees about the illegal military occupation and ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijan’s lands by Armenia.

Speaking of Azerbaijan’s experiences as an independent nation, Consul General highlighted the tremendous role played by Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, whom he characterized as the “founder of modern Azerbaijan”. Aghayev stated that as a result of successful policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become political and economic powerhouse in the region today. He also informed the audience about Azerbaijan’s strategic partnership with the U.S., as well as its relations with regional countries and international organizations.

Following the presentation, the Consul General responded to various questions from the audience.

After the event, Consul General met with Dr Gregory Anderson, President of the Saddleback College.

News.Az

News.Az