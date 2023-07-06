Events in France manifest there are acute problems: AIR Center head

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conversation about discrimination and ethnic, racial and other minorities is not privilege of white colonial powers, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR Centre).

He made the statement at a round table on the topic “Towards The Complete Elimination of Colonialism”, which was held as part of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, News.Az reports.

Shafiyev stressed that the events in France manifest that there are acute problems and people in other parts of the world are entitled to raise these issues.

The AIR Center head also noted that France's policy does not serve lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

“President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel is making efforts for signing of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, France has a different stance towards the signing of the peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he added.

News.Az