Every second Central Asian tourist in Azerbaijan comes from Kazakhstan

Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ali Bayel announced this during a meeting with Baku Mayor Eldar Azizov, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.Ambassador Bayel underlined that Baku is of pivotal importance in the development of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries.“There has been a growing interest of Kazakh nationals in the Azerbaijani metropolis. According to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic, Kazakhstanis rank fifth among foreign visitors to Azerbaijan in the first four month of 2024,” he said.Ambassador Bayel noted that every second tourist on average from Central Asia who visited Azerbaijan last year came from Kazakhstan.The diplomat also extended his congratulations to Baku on the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP29.The head of the Kazakh mission stated that Kazakhstan would play a pivotal role in the event and would provide comprehensive support to Azerbaijan in the successful organization of the summit.Eldar Azizov also highlighted the close relationship between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as the role of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in fostering the excellent cooperation.The Baku mayor noted that Azerbaijani business is actively engaged in Kazakhstan.The two sides discussed specific measures to develop bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on further steps to develop twinning ties between Baku and Astana.

