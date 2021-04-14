Everyone visiting Military Trophy Park will see strength of Azerbaijani army – President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Everyone visiting the Military Trophy Park will see the strength and resolve of the Azerbaijani Army, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with the awarded servicemen after attending the inauguration of Military Trophy Park in Baku.

“I have opened the Military Trophy Park today. The enemy's equipment, crushed and taken as spoils of war, is further evidence of our strength and the enemy’s defeat. The equipment demonstrated here represents only a small part of the enemy equipment we have destroyed and taken as spoils of war. We have destroyed and taken as spoils of war 125 artillery installations, 366 tanks, seven S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, more than 50 other anti-aircraft missile systems, 522 trucks and other equipment,” the head of state said.

“Everyone visiting the Military Trophy Park will see the strength and resolve of our army, of the Armed Forces. People will be convinced of how difficult it was to win this victory because the enemy was reinforcing its entrenchments in the occupied lands, building fortifications, digging trenches and shelters for 30 years. Despite all this, Azerbaijani servicemen showed heroism, professionalism, and love of the Motherland, surmounted all these obstacles and defeated the enemy,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az