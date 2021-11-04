Ex-Croatian president congratulates Azerbaijani leader on establishment of regional peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev over the establishment of peace in the region, News.Az reports.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic is paying a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the 8th Global Baku Forum.

She also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leader for the hospitality.

The former Croatian president stressed that solidarity is a key factor for tackling the pandemic. “We need global solidarity. Unity and peace can eliminate political, economic and humanitarian polarization,” she added.

