Ex-Kyrgyz prime minister sends letter to Azerbaijani president

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Djoomart Otorbaev has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

I would like to congratulate you on your birthday, and to wish you and to your close ones good health, new successes in your endeavors for the future of the people of Azerbaijan!

Let me also to congratulate the entire people of Azerbaijan on a great historical victory, which made it possible to achieve the long-term goal of the Azerbaijani people and strengthen the commitment of the Republic of Azerbaijan to justice, international norms and principles of international law.

At this historical moment, 1 cannot but recall the great Heydar Aliyev, whose memory the Azerbaijani people and all of us keep constantly. You, dear Mr. President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief, made history in this historical period and became a great hero for the Azerbaijani people united around you! Mr. President thank you for Nizami Ganjavi International Center family, which is one of the most unique organizations.

Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani people relate to special ties thanks to common history, language, religion, and culture. Currently, more than 20 thousand Azerbaijanis, who preserve their traditions, customs, and language live in my country, and feel here at home.

I am sure that under your leadership the relationships between our countries will develop and prosper even further.”

News.Az