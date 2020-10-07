Ex-Montenegrin leader sends letter to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It is with great sorrow and concern that I have heard of renewed violations of peace, norms of international law and, unfortunately, the killing of dozens of innocent people in the new military operations relating to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Vujanovic said in his letter.

“Reflecting on our open and constructive talks aimed at strengthening the inter-governmental relations between Montenegro and Azerbaijan, I recalled our valuable meetings during which you told me, with special attention, about the long-lasting painful conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and your efforts aimed at resolving it peacefully,” he noted.

“As a sign of respect for the close relations between our two countries, as an evidence of our friendly relations, we signed a Declaration on partnership and friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Montenegro on 12 March 2013 in Cetinje. We hereby stated the importance of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders in accordance with universally recognized principles and international law,” the former Montegrin leader said.

“Availing myself of this opportunity, I would like to emphasize the significance of complying with the UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, expressing my hope that a peaceful solution to the armed conflict will soon be achieved.”

“Your Excellency, I expressed my deep respect and heartfelt greetings, coupled with my best wishes for the good health, peace and well-being of you and all the people of Azerbaijan,” President Aliyev added.

