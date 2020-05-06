Ex-PM says Armenia’s economy collapsing, accuses gov’t of not taking responsibility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s economy is collapsing due to the coronavirus outbreak, yet the government is not taking responsibility for the situation, said the country’s former prime minister Hrant Bagratyan, according to news.am.

He noted that in terms of the coronavirus, Armenia is among 15 countries in the worst situation.

“I see people working on construction and ask them why they’re not wearing face masks, they tell me the health minister said face masks won’t help them not get infected. There are many people infected with the coronavirus in Russia and Belarus, but tens of thousands of people are tested. If many citizens of Armenia are tested, there will be a higher number of infected people. In this situation, the health minister who, in my opinion, isn’t capable of anything, isn’t taking responsibility for this situation,” Bagratyan said.

News.Az