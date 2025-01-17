Ex-South Korea defense to take the stand as witness in Yoon’s trial

South Korea's former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who has been arrested on charges of insurrection and abuse of power over President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid, will appear for witness questioning in Yoon's impeachment trial next week, the Constitutional Court said Friday.

Kim, who resigned shortly after Yoon's short-lived martial law declaration last month, will be questioned as a witness next Thursday at the request of Yoon's lawyers, according to the court's spokesperson Cheon Jae-hyun, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. "There was a request from the appellee's side yesterday, and a decision was made today, considering various circumstances," Cheon said in a briefing.The court had originally sought to question Kim on Feb. 6 after questioning five witnesses as requested by the legal representatives of the National Assembly, who serve as the prosecutors in the impeachment trial.Yoon's lawyers, however, requested a rescheduling so the court could hear Kim's testimony first.Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, is also scheduled to appear for witness questioning next Thursday, followed by other officials, including Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, head of the Capital Defense Command, next month.Prosecutors indicted Kim late last month on charges of engaging in "essential" activities for an insurrection and abusing his power during Yoon's botched martial law declaration on Dec. 3.

