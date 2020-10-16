Ex-Turkish foreign minister sends letter to Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yashar Yakish, 39th Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Member of the Grand National Assembly 2002-2011, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

With a shock I heard about the recent shellings and killings in Ganja city and the casualties incurred including children, bringing about the unexpected escalation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

As a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, I express my condolences and also a deep concern for the situation at hand. There cannot be any negotiation without immediate fulfillment of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Our co-chairs issued a very strong statement, which has been distributed by the secretary-general to all members and partners. As a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, we are using our expertise, experience in international discussions that NGIC is hosting.

Especially in situations like this dialogue at all levels is needed. We are ready to support you in this endeavor.

Along with my sympathy, please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest respect and consideration," the letter said.

News.Az