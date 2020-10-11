Ex-U.S. ambassador: Armenian missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja does not serve peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s latest missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, as well as ceasefire violations, does not serve the peace process, John Maresca, an ex-U.S. special negotiator for Nagorno-Karabakh and a co-founder of the OSCE Minsk Group, told News.Az.

The former diplomat underscored the need to abide by the ceasefire regime.

“The ceasefire violation in this way triggers concern. I hope those working for the resumption of talks between the parties will be able to improve situation and return the parties to the negotiating table,” Maresca added.

On October 11, 2020, at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian armed forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

According to the latest data, 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed as a result of missiles fired at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja.

News.Az