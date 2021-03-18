Ex-US diplomat says Biden’s congratulatory message to President Aliyev ‘actually quite positive’

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Novruz holiday is actually quite positive, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, exclusively told News.Az.

“The message expresses the goodwill of the United States to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of wonderful Novruz holiday and highlights Washington’s interests in Azerbaijan,” the former diplomat said.

He noted that Biden’s message also underscores the importance of the US’ continued commitment to the OSCE Minsk Group and the country’s desire to ensure the reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“I regard the message as a reflection of the Biden Administration’s commitment to follow the lead of President Aliyev, his diplomacy and his recent statements about the possibilities to reconnect Armenia with Azerbaijan and Armenia with Turkey through a new transportation corridor and lifting all restrictions on regional transport,” Bryza said.

The former diplomat added: “I also would like to note that the end of the letter talks about President Biden’s good wishes for Azerbaijan to develop its energy resources in the Caspian Sea. I think he probably means the new opportunities offered by the Dostlug field recently agreed by Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Finally, Biden in his letter seems to offer support for President Aliyev and his efforts to diversify the country’s economy, invest in hydrocarbon resources and other sectors of economy.”

News.Az