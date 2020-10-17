Yandex metrika counter

Minsk Group co-founder on Ganja terror: Int’l community demonstrates vague approach to attack

  • Exclusives
  • Share
Minsk Group co-founder on Ganja terror: Int’l community demonstrates vague approach to attack

The international community is demonstrating a very vague approach to Armenia’s recent missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, John Maresca, an ex-U.S. special negotiator for Nagorno-Karabakh and a co-founder of the OSCE Minsk Group, told News.Az.

Maresca urged for intensified attempts to find a lasting solution to the conflict [Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh].

Expressing his deep regret over the attack, the former ambassador said he is ready to do everything possible to declare a ceasefire and launch discussions.

“I feel deep sorry for those who suffered in the Ganja attack. I don’t know what to say. I’m ready to help as much as I can,” said Maresca, underscored the need for common international cooperation to protect the civilian population.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      