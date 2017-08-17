Exceeded acoustic noise during night hours banned in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Repetition of such action within a year will result in fine of 150 GEL for a natural person and 500 GEL - for a legal person.

The amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses have come into force from today, which bans exceeded acoustic noise and use of pyrotechnics during night hours,

In particular, exceeded acoustic noise in the house, private real estate or public institution during day and night hours will result in a warning of a natural or legal person.

According to the Code of Administrative Offenses, the day time is from 08:00 am to 23:00, while the night hours starts from 23:00 and lasts till 08:00 am.

It should also be noted that the ban does not apply to the noise associated with aviation, railway (including underground), maritime and road infrastructure, assemblies and demonstrations, construction and repair works underway during day hours and public cultural or sporting events pre-agreed with the events the local authorities.

The use of pyrotechnics will be allowed during the New Year holiday, as well as the national holidays of the 9th of April and the 26th of May.

