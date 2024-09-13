Exciting weekend of racing begins with Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 officially begins today, signaling the start of a thrilling racing weekend.

The opening day, running from September 13 to September 15, features practice sessions for both Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams, alongside preliminary qualifying rounds, News.Az reports.On September 14, the agenda includes the third practice session for Formula 1 teams, additional qualifying rounds, and sprint races for Formula 2 teams.The highlight of the event, the main races, will take place on September 15, determining the champions of both Formula 1 and Formula 2.The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been a staple of the Baku City Circuit since 2017.

News.Az