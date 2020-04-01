EXCLUSIVE: Bryza says so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh have no good impact on mediation process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The so-called “presidential and parliamentary elections” held on March 31 in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have no good impact on the media

“The Armenian authorities have conducted “elections” many times in the past in Nagorno-Karabakh, and these “elections” really had no good impact on the mediation process regarding the conflict resolution. That’s because, no country, including Armenia, has ever recognized the so-called "president" and the so-called "parliament" elected in this region,” he said.

“It is obvious to the world community that Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan,” Bryza stressed.

As for the conduct of the “elections” at a time when the world is faced with the coronavirus outbreak, the former ambassador said. “It is very important how the elections are being carried out, whether the Armenian authorities are making sure the people in Nagorno-Karabakh maintain enough distance between each other or voters are violating the basic tenants of social distancing that is critical all over the world to defeat the COVID-19. I don’t know what the statistics are both in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh with regard to the coronavirus case. It will be if the Armenian government is able to clarify what it is doing to conduct the “elections” at a time when the coronavirus is widespread. Of course, Azerbaijan is concerned about the “elections” as they are conducted in its territories.”

News.Az

