EXCLUSIVE: EU ambassador commends Azerbaijan’s measures to combat COVID-19

Azerbaijan continues taking all necessary measures to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas exclusively told to News.Az.

“This still ongoing pandemic has put all of us into a completely new situation, and we have to deal with it together. We keep learning from each other,” said the diplomat, noting that in this respect Azerbaijan has been a quick learner, taking strict but necessary measures at the right time.

Jankauskas underlined the importance of cooperation in curbing the virus.

“The better we all cooperate, the sooner they will be over. We need to make sure that current temporary restrictions should not be misused and should be lifted as soon as possible. In recent days we see positive tendencies which are a result of these measures, so we hope to see these restrictions gradually being eased up”, he said.

The ambassador stressed that the EU Delegation is keeping working with the Azerbaijani authorities on programs aimed at the quickest possible socio-economic recovery in line with the government‘s needs and priorities.

Jankauskas also commended the illumination of the Heydar Aliyev Center with the EU flag last week. “I very much appreciate the illumination of the Heydar Aliyev Centre with the EU flag last week in a sign of solidarity,” he added.

