EXCLUSIVE: Pandemic once again demonstrated importance of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia co-op, ambassador says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The coronavirus pandemic has once again demonstrated the importance of the cooperation between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia for the whole region and even the world, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told News.Az.

The diplomat made the remarks commenting on the upcoming online meeting of the parliamentary commissions on foreign affairs of the three countries’ parliaments.

A trilateral online meeting to be held on May 12 will focus on political, economic and cultural relations, the ambassador said. He noted that this event will be an important and useful initiative to overcome what can be done in combating the pandemic with ways to improve tripartite cooperation.

Ozoral noted that the parliamentary commissions on foreign affairs meet regularly at various times and deal with issues related to tripartite cooperation.

“However, the meeting will be held this time through videoconferencing due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the meetings to date, issues concerning the three countries were discussed. The pandemic once again demonstrated the importance of the cooperation of these three countries for the whole region and even the world. Head of Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Volkan Bozkir actively supported the initiative of the Chairman of the Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samed Seyidov on this issue. So, the two presidents displayed a new sample of brotherhood,” the ambassador added.

News.Az