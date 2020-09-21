EXCLUSIVE: Russia is not happy with Armenia’s provocative actions - Matthew Bryza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tensions are increasing between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, exclusively told News.Az.

Bryza expressed concern over the remarks voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that he is giving up the entire framework the OSCE Minsk is currently following.

“It seems well as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the negotiations under the Minsk Group are over from the Armenian prime minister’s side. To my mind, the Azerbaijan side still remains committed to the negotiation process, but under current circumstances, it is difficult to see what a point is,” the former diplomat said.

“Pashinyan’s statements were answered by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his speech on Saturday. The Russian media does not seem to have broadcast Pashinyan’s response to President Aliyev’s statements. It seems to me that Russia is not happy with Armenia’s provocative actions,” he added.

Bryza said he does not believe the situation is going to get out of control now. “However, I really wish Pashinyan would get back to the approach he was using in the beginning – when he became prime minister, as well as back to the negotiating table in a constructive way,” he concluded.

