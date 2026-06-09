Executions, prison sentences and prosecutions reported in Iran

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Iranian authorities have reported executions, prison sentences and large-scale prosecutions in security-related and criminal cases across the country, according to reports from the foreign-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), citing official and semi-official sources.

Six prisoners previously convicted on drug-related offences and murder charges have been executed in prisons in Khorramabad, Lakan (Rasht) and Dastgerd (Isfahan), News.Az reports, citing HRANA.

A prisoner identified as Siavash Afrashteh, 27, was executed at dawn on Saturday in Lakan Prison in Rasht. He had been convicted on drug-related charges and sentenced to death following his arrest around three years ago.

In Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan, four prisoners were executed. They were identified as Mohammad-Ghasem Abdevand, 33; Rahim Ghanbari, 38; Farrokh Amjadi, 46; and Reza Pedram Asivand, 31. According to the report, all four had been convicted on drug-related charges, following arrests made between two and four years earlier.

In a separate case, Noormorad Fallahnejad, a father of three from Khorramabad, was executed at dawn on Saturday after being convicted of murder and sentenced to death following his arrest around four years and eight months ago.

HRANA noted that the executions have not been officially confirmed by Iranian authorities.

In a separate development, Iranian courts have upheld prison sentences for protest-related detainees and issued custodial sentences against legal professionals on national security charges.

Arman Soleimani, detained during nationwide protests in January 2026 and held in Sheiban Prison in Ahvaz, had his conviction upheld by the Khuzestan Court of Appeals. He was sentenced to two years and one day in prison for “disrupting public order,” under provisions linked to national security and public order offences arising from the protests.

Separately, Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court in Shiraz sentenced three defence lawyers — Nazanin Salari, Mahmoud Taravat Rouy and Masoud Ahmadian — to three years in prison each and imposed a two-year travel ban.

According to the court ruling, the three lawyers were convicted of “assembly and collusion with the intent to commit crimes against national security” and “propaganda activities against the system.” They were acquitted of the charge of “cooperating with a hostile government.”

The case stems from their participation in seminars on children’s and women’s rights, as well as their advocacy for legal reforms on domestic violence, violence against women and child marriage, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Iranian judiciary has announced that 3,121 individuals have been subjected to legal prosecution on charges including alleged cooperation with Israel and other security-related offences, HRANA reported.

Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said that 2,406 of those prosecuted have been arrested and remain in detention, with 1,000 indictments issued.

He added that the cases involve allegations ranging from “operational actions in favour of Israel” and security offences to propaganda activities and possession or trade of communication equipment such as Starlink. He also said that assets belonging to individuals described as “affiliated with the enemy” had been identified and confiscated, with further seizures expected following court rulings.

News.Az