Executive body on ensuring transparency in extractive industry changed in Azerbaijan

The executive body responsible for fulfilment of measures on ensuring transparency in extractive industry in the National Action Plan for 2016-2018 on Promotion of Open Government has been changed.

APA reports that president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on making amendments in the National Action Plan for 2016-2018 on Promotion of Open Government.



In the National Action Plan for 2016-2018 on Promotion of Open Government approved by the order of Azerbaijani president dated April 27, 2016, the responsible executive body for support to activity of Multilateral Group on launch of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in Azerbaijan, continuation of cooperation and holding of trainings was SOFAZ. According to the amendments, Extractive Industries Transparency Commission (EITC) will be the executive body for responsible for taking measures to ensure transparency in extractive industry, continuation of cooperation with NGOs, representatives of private sector and independent experts in 2017-2018.



In March 2017 Azerbaijan announced it is quitting the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after the organization made an undesired decision about Azerbaijan. On April 5, Azerbaijani president issued a decree improve transparency and accountability of extractive industry. Upon the decree, the Extractive Industries Transparency Commission (EITC) was established.



Chairman of the Commission is SOFAZ Executive Director Shahmar Movsumov.

News.Az

