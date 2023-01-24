Azerbaijan, Finland discuss prospects for expansion of media relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) Ahmad Ismayilov held a meeting with Finnish Ambassador to the country Kirsti Narinen, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Ismayilov provided insight into the ongoing media reforms in Azerbaijan, the law “On Media” and the Media Registry system, as well as into the essence and scope of multifaceted and complex measures taken towards improving journalists’ professionalism and media literacy of society.

Ambassador Narinen, in turn, stressed the importance of joint projects for developing bilateral relations.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for the expansion of bilateral and multilateral relations in the field of media and effective cooperation.

News.Az