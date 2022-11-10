Exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Shusha opens in Moldovan parliament (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A photo exhibition marking the 270th anniversary of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan’s Victory Day opened in the Moldovan Parliament, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova told News.Az.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu, First Vice Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Ali Huseynly, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov, Chairman of the Youth Union of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Bakhtiyar Islamov, Chairman of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Moldova Elchin Bayramov, as well as deputies and local media representatives.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Grosu reminded the participants of his visit to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city.

“As the parliament speaker, I’m very glad that a new page has opened in our relations. My visit to Shusha, the cultural cradle of Karabakh, made a good impression on me this year. There are many historical and cultural monuments in Shusha. While I was in Shusha, I witnessed the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work there,” he said.

Grosu stressed that Moldova and Azerbaijan always support each other’s territorial integrity.

Huseynli, in turn, thanked Grosu for supporting the holding of such an exhibition in the Moldovan Parliament on Azerbaijan’s Victory Day.

He stated that Azerbaijan favors peace in the region and is ready to contribute to regional development. Huseynli also hailed the successful development of political and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova.

Ambassador Osmanov described the holding of the exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day in the Moldovan parliament as a clear example of friendly relations between the two countries.

The participants then viewed the exhibition.

