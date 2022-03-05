Exhibition dedicated to Int’l Women’s Day to open in Baku

Exhibition dedicated to Int’l Women’s Day to open in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition dedicated to March 8 - International Women's Day will open at the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectator, Baku.

The exhibition, to be co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, will feature the works of about 30 artists.

The event aims to draw attention to the role of women in society, support their creativity and increase interest in art.

The exhibition will follow the coronavirus-related quarantine rules approved by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Admission to the event, which is due to open on March 7 at 18:00, is free.

The decision to celebrate International Women’s Day was adopted at the Second International Conference (Copenhagen) of the socialist women in 1910.

The first countries celebrating this day were Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark. In Russia, this day was celebrated in 1913, while in Azerbaijan in 1917.

Since that time, March 8 is the day of solidarity for peace in the world. After gaining independence, Azerbaijan celebrates March 8 as International Women’s Day.

News.Az