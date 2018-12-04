Exhibition of Azerbaijan ambassador's spouse opens in Minsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

A personal exhibition of artist Naila Gandilova, spouse of Azerbaijan's ambassador to Belarus, opened at the National Art Museum of Belarus on 3 December, BelTA has learned.

The exposition My Beloved Homeland Azerbaijan features over 50 works, many of which were painted in Belarus over the past two years. Some of the paintings bear Chinese motifs – the Gandilov family had worked in China before they moved to Minsk. Simultaneously Naila Gandilova's poetry collection was presented. Each of the poems is a lyrical description of her paintings.

Attending the opening ceremony was Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Yeudachenka. He pointed to the deep philosophical meaning and bright colors of the artist's works. He emphasized the important role of cultural diplomacy in promoting bilateral relations, because such events often leave a significant impression on people.

Deputy Culture Minister Natalia Karchevskaya, in turn, stressed the importance of cultural exchanges between Belarus and Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Belarus Latif Gandilov spoke about the development of Belarus-Azerbaijan interaction which has been particularly rich this year: the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Minsk, the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan, and others. “Belarusian people are no strangers to us. We have been developing very close and mutually beneficial cooperation, which is confirmed by Ilham Aliyev's recent visit to Minsk. The signing of more than 10 documents during the visit made it possible to identify new areas of cooperation between the two states,” the diplomat said. During the visit of the Azerbaijani leader to Minsk, several paintings by Naila Gandilova were on display in the Palace of Independence which hosted the meeting between the two leaders.

News.Az

