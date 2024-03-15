Expectations from upcoming COP29 in Baku ‘very high’, says IREA chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Expectations from the upcoming COP29 in Baku are very high, said Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA).

He made the remarks at a panel session on "From Good Words to Good Deeds: What goals can be set for COP29?", held as part of the XI Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

“We have very high expectations for COP29. This event will be a very successful dialogue platform, and what has been discussed will be put into action the next year,” La Camera said.

“Building a traditional power plant is now less expensive. Subsidies should accompany the long-term adoption of new renewable energy sources. These subsidies should be covered by the government. The primary difficulty that we have is infrastructure. This technique is founded on centralization," he stressed,” he added.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

News.Az