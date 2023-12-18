Expert group on Caspian Sea holds first meeting in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the Ad hoc Expert Group set up within the Framework Convention on the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

Head of the Environmental Policy department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Faig Mutallimov said that hosted by the ministry, the meeting is attended by representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs and environment of the Caspian Littoral States, as well as employees of the European Regional Office of the UN Environment Program, which provides the functions of the Convention secretariat.

“Azerbaijan is currently chairing the Conference of the Parties to the Convention, the parties are holding discussions to agree on the institutional mechanisms regarding the location of the Convention Secretariat in the region, and relevant documents are being prepared by experts,” he added.

News.Az