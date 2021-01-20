Expert on January 20 tragedy: Those events undoubtedly influenced by factor of Armenian provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are several memorable dates in the history of Azerbaijan that have become turning points for the country, Kairat Osmonaliev, an expert and the chairman of the Club of Friends of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan, told News.Az.

“Among them is one of the sad dates – 20 January 1990 (also known as Black January), which became a bifurcation point in determining the future of Azerbaijan and the then USSR,” the expert noted.

As for the Second Karabakh War, Osmonaliev said the Azerbaijani Army proved that the occupation of Azerbaijani lands could not continue forever, and the aggressor will be held accountable for all their actions.

“Those events were undoubtedly influenced by the factor of Armenian provocations and their groundless ambitions to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenians had previously planned the annexation of Azerbaijani territories,” the expert added.

News.Az