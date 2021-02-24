Expert on Pashinyan's confession about use of Iskanders: Armenia has always had goal to cause maximum possible damage to Azerbaijani civilians

Nikol Pashinyan's confession on the use of tactical missile systems "Iskander" during the war in Karabakh is proof that Armenia has always had the goal to cause the maximum possible damage to the civilians of Azerbaijan, political analyst Ahmad Alili told News.Az.

"We have seen how the Armenian side struck the peaceful cities of Azerbaijan, which are far from the combat zone in Karabakh. They launched chaotic and inaccurate strikes on many cities and residential areas with old Soviet weapons," the expert said.

News.Az