Azerbaijan aims to restore its territorial integrity, expert says

Azerbaijan aims to restore its territorial integrity, expert says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan aims to restore its territorial integrity, said Fuad Chiragov, an expert at the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He made the remarks Thursday during a webinar on Azerbaijan-Belarus relations in the post-pandemic period.

The expert noted that the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia does not create completely convenient conditions for regional cooperation. “This conflict is advantageous only to certain forces.”

As for Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, Chiragov said that bilateral relations are among the priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

“Azerbaijan’s relations with Belarus are of a special nature and comprehensively developing,” he added.

News.Az